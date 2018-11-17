Connie StevensBorn 8 August 1938
Connie Stevens
1938-08-08
Connie Stevens Biography (Wikipedia)
Connie Stevens (born Concetta Rosalie Ann Ingoglia; August 8, 1938) is an American actress, director, screenwriter, producer, cinematographer, editor and singer. She played the role of "Cricket" Blake in the television series Hawaiian Eye.
Connie Stevens Tracks
Tick Tock
Tick Tock
Sixteen Reasons
Sixteen Reasons
Tic Toc
Tic Toc
Too Young To Go Steady
Too Young To Go Steady
Lulu's Back In Town
Lulu's Back In Town
On A Slow Boat To China
On A Slow Boat To China
Kookie Kookie (Lend Me Your Comb)
Kookie Kookie (Lend Me Your Comb)
Hey Good Lookin'
Hey Good Lookin'
16 Seasons
16 Seasons
Blame It On My Youth
Blame It On My Youth
Mr Songwriter
Mr Songwriter
And This Is Mine
And This Is Mine
The Greenwood Tree
The Greenwood Tree
Looking For A Boy
Looking For A Boy
