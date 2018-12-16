Trocon Roberts, better known by his stage name FKi 1st, 1st Down or simply 1st, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, DJ and record producer from Atlanta, Georgia. He is a member of the production and songwriting team FKi.

1st's production has yielded 10 Gold and Platinum records, including the 5× platinum viral hit "White Iverson" by Post Malone, Iggy Azalea "Work," Travis Porter "Bring It Back" & "Make It Rain" and the urban smash "Watch Out" by 2 Chainz.

In 2016, 1st released his own EP First Time For Everything on Mad Decent and toured with Fetty Wap, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Diplo, and more. He was also executive producer of Post Malone's debut album Stoney that later went 3× platinum.