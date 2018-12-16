1stWorked with Hip-Hop artist I LOVE MAKONNEN
1st
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/53442fb2-0e7e-47a2-b4c4-47bfb38d55aa
1st Biography (Wikipedia)
Trocon Roberts, better known by his stage name FKi 1st, 1st Down or simply 1st, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, DJ and record producer from Atlanta, Georgia. He is a member of the production and songwriting team FKi.
1st's production has yielded 10 Gold and Platinum records, including the 5× platinum viral hit "White Iverson" by Post Malone, Iggy Azalea "Work," Travis Porter "Bring It Back" & "Make It Rain" and the urban smash "Watch Out" by 2 Chainz.
In 2016, 1st released his own EP First Time For Everything on Mad Decent and toured with Fetty Wap, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Diplo, and more. He was also executive producer of Post Malone's debut album Stoney that later went 3× platinum.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
1st Tracks
Sort by
Blow Away
E. Lucas & 1st
Blow Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blow Away
Performer
Live a Lil (feat. MadeinTYO & Uno the Activist)
Good Gas & 1st
Live a Lil (feat. MadeinTYO & Uno the Activist)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Live a Lil (feat. MadeinTYO & Uno the Activist)
Performer
Rodeo
Gunn, 10k.Caash & 1st
Rodeo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rodeo
Performer
Birfday (feat. Key!)
Good Gas & 1st
Birfday (feat. Key!)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Birfday (feat. Key!)
Performer
Featured Artist
Cameras
1st
Cameras
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg50s.jpglink
Cameras
Last played on
Back to artist