The VisitorsAustralian punk. Formed 1978. Disbanded 1983
The Visitors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/53441709-7930-4e9b-8775-391ca09f0973
The Visitors Biography (Wikipedia)
The Visitors were an Australian rock band formed in 1978 after the breakup of popular punk rock band Radio Birdman. The songs were written by Deniz Tek but unlike many other Tek bands, Tek did not sing vocals in The Visitors. Instead the vocals were sung by long-time friend of the band Mark Sisto. The addition of Sisto's vocal alongside a predominantly ex-Birdman lineup, created what many[who?] believed as the next generation of Birdman, with a vocal which mirrored that of The Doors. They played only 12 shows in the Sydney area starting in late 1978 and continuing into August 1979.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Visitors Tracks
Sort by
Living World
The Visitors
Living World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Living World
Last played on
The Visitors Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist