Reveriano SoutulloBorn 11 July 1880. Died 29 October 1932
Reveriano Soutullo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1880-07-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/53438f43-cb36-4bf0-8263-f16897d6cf32
Reveriano Soutullo Biography (Wikipedia)
Reveriano Soutullo Otero (11 July 1880 in Ponteareas, Galicia – 29 October 1932 in Vigo) was a Spanish composer of zarzuelas and pasodobles. He collaborated with Juan Vert.
Reveriano Soutullo Tracks
La del soto del Parral: Ya mis horas felices
La del soto del Parral: Ya mis horas felices
La del soto del Parral: Ya mis horas felices
