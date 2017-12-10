Iain SimcockBorn 13 March 1965
Iain Simcock
1965-03-13
Iain Simcock Tracks
Once In Royal David's City
Henry John Gauntlett
Author
Last played on
Quatre petites prie`res de Saint Franc¸ois d'Assise: IV. "O^ mes tre`s chers fre`res"
Westminster Cathedral Choir
Last played on
In the bleak midwinter
Harold Edwin Darke
Last played on
I sing of a maiden
Patrick Hadley
Last played on
Te Deum in B flat major
Iain Simcock
Conductor
Last played on
I was glad
Iain Simcock
Composer
Last played on
Dulcis Mater Dulcignato
LAcademie Vocale, Pierre de Manchicourt & Iain Simcock
Performer
Last played on
Hymne à la Vièrge
LAcademie Vocale, Pierre Villette & Iain Simcock
Performer
Last played on
