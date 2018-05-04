Travis PorterFormed 2008
Travis Porter
2008
Travis Porter Biography
Travis Porter is an American hip hop group from Decatur, Georgia. The group consists of brothers Ali and Quez and their friend Strap, whom they met in middle school. The three grew up together and in 2006 began exploring music. The group's biggest hits are "Aww Yea", "Go Shorty Go", "Bananas", "Ayy Ladies", "Bring It Back" and "Make It Rain", produced by F-K-I. Travis Porter released a biographical film titled Proud to be a Problem on May 18, 2010. Travis Porter has a YouTube channel with over 150 million views and a Twitter page. In November 2010 the trio signed with Jive Records.
Travis Porter Tracks
Ayy Ladies (feat. Tyga)
Travis Porter
Ayy Ladies (feat. Tyga)
Ayy Ladies (feat. Tyga)
Biggie Bounce (G-Buck Remix) (feat. Angger Dimas & Travis Porter)
Diplo
Biggie Bounce (G-Buck Remix) (feat. Angger Dimas & Travis Porter)
Biggie Bounce (G-Buck Remix) (feat. Angger Dimas & Travis Porter)
A Town (Remix) (feat. 2 Chainz, B.o.B. & Travis Porter)
Cyhi the Prynce
A Town (Remix) (feat. 2 Chainz, B.o.B. & Travis Porter)
A Town (Remix) (feat. 2 Chainz, B.o.B. & Travis Porter)
Don't We (Akira Akira Flip) (feat. Future)
Travis Porter
Don't We (Akira Akira Flip) (feat. Future)
Don't We (Akira Akira Flip) (feat. Future)
Biggie Bounce [TWRK Remix] (feat. Angger Dimas & Travis Porter)
Diplo
Biggie Bounce [TWRK Remix] (feat. Angger Dimas & Travis Porter)
Biggie Bounce [TWRK Remix] (feat. Angger Dimas & Travis Porter)
Bring it Back (Zea Edit)
Travis Porter
Bring it Back (Zea Edit)
Bring it Back (Zea Edit)
Walked In (feat. Travis Porter & Boochie)
Bankroll Fresh
Walked In (feat. Travis Porter & Boochie)
Walked In (feat. Travis Porter & Boochie)
Ride Like That (feat. Jeremih)
Travis Porter
Ride Like That (feat. Jeremih)
Ride Like That (feat. Jeremih)
Ayy Ladies
Travis Porter
Ayy Ladies
Ayy Ladies
Bring It Back
Travis Porter
Bring It Back
Bring It Back
Walked In
Bankroll Fresh
Walked In
Walked In
Walked In (feat. Travis Porter & Boochie)
Bankroll Fresh
Walked In (feat. Travis Porter & Boochie)
Walked In (feat. Travis Porter & Boochie)
Featured Artist
Biggie Bounce [G-Buck Remix] (feat. Travis Porter & Nicky Da B)
Diplo
Biggie Bounce [G-Buck Remix] (feat. Travis Porter & Nicky Da B)
Biggie Bounce [G-Buck Remix] (feat. Travis Porter & Nicky Da B)
Faster
Travis Porter
Faster
Faster
Walked In (feat. Street Money Boochie & Travis Porter)
Bankroll Fresh
Walked In (feat. Street Money Boochie & Travis Porter)
Walked In (feat. Street Money Boochie & Travis Porter)
Featured Artist
ReYup (feat. Spodee)
Travis Porter
ReYup (feat. Spodee)
ReYup (feat. Spodee)
Drop Top (feat. Travis Porter) (Party Favor & Meaux Green Remix)
Flosstradamus
Drop Top (feat. Travis Porter) (Party Favor & Meaux Green Remix)
Drop Top (feat. Travis Porter) (Party Favor & Meaux Green Remix)
Remix Artist
Round N' Round
Travis Porter
Round N' Round
Round N' Round
Drop Top (Meaux Green & Party Favor Remix)
Flosstradamus
Drop Top (Meaux Green & Party Favor Remix)
Drop Top (Meaux Green & Party Favor Remix)
Drop Top (Party Favor & Meaux Green Remix)
Flosstradamus
Drop Top (Party Favor & Meaux Green Remix)
Drop Top (Party Favor & Meaux Green Remix)
The Money
Travis Porter
The Money
The Money
Drop Top (Party Favor & Meaux Green Remix) (feat. Travis Porter)
Flosstradamus
Drop Top (Party Favor & Meaux Green Remix) (feat. Travis Porter)
Drop Top (Party Favor & Meaux Green Remix) (feat. Travis Porter)
