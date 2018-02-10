Harry Plunket GreeneBorn 24 June 1865. Died 19 August 1936
Harry Plunket Greene
1865-06-24
Harry Plunket Greene Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry Plunket Greene (24 June 1865 – 19 August 1936) was an Irish baritone who was most famous in the formal concert and oratorio repertoire. Making a great contribution to British musical life, he wrote and lectured on his art, and enriched the field of musical competitions and examinations. He also wrote Where the Bright Waters Meet (1924) a classic book about fly fishing.
Harry Plunket Greene Tracks
The Hurdy Gurdy Man (Winter Journey, D 911)
Franz Schubert
The Hurdy Gurdy Man (Winter Journey, D 911)
The Hurdy Gurdy Man (Winter Journey, D 911)
Performer
Last played on
The Hurdy Gurdy Man (Der Leiermann)
Franz Schubert
The Hurdy Gurdy Man (Der Leiermann)
The Hurdy Gurdy Man (Der Leiermann)
Last played on
The Garden Where The Praties Grow
John (Johnny) Patterson, Trad., Samuel Liddle, Harry Plunket Greene & Unnamed pianist
The Garden Where The Praties Grow
The Garden Where The Praties Grow
Performer
Last played on
Winterreise: The Hurdy-Gurdy Man (Der Leiermann)
Leonard Borwick
Winterreise: The Hurdy-Gurdy Man (Der Leiermann)
Winterreise: The Hurdy-Gurdy Man (Der Leiermann)
Last played on
The Hurdy Gurdy Man
Harry Plunket Greene
The Hurdy Gurdy Man
The Hurdy Gurdy Man
Last played on
Wintereise
Franz Schubert
Wintereise
Wintereise
Last played on
Der Leiermann (Winterreise)
Leonard Borwick
Der Leiermann (Winterreise)
Der Leiermann (Winterreise)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1914: Prom 55
Queen's Hall
1914-10-17T12:11:42
17
Oct
1914
Proms 1914: Prom 55
Queen's Hall
