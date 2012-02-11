New Colony Six (sometimes abbreviated as NC6) is an American soft rock band whose height of popularity was from the mid-1960s to the early 1970s. From Chicago, the group placed ten singles on the Hot 100 between 1966 and 1971. Original members were Ray Graffia (vocals), who was born March 28, 1946, Chick James (drums), Pat McBride (harmonica), Craig Kemp (organ), Wally Kemp (bass), and Gerry Van Kollenburg (guitar), who was born June 26, 1946. Ronnie Rice (vocals, keyboards, guitar) replaced Craig Kemp as soon as Mr. Rice joined this group in 1966. There were numerous changes in the lineup over the years. The band's two biggest hits, which peaked on WLS months before they peaked nationally, were Rice's "I Will Always Think About You" (WLS #1 on 25 March 1968) (Hot 100 #22 on 1 June 1968) (#14 RPM Canada) and "Things I'd Like to Say" (WLS #2 on 30 December 1968) (Hot 100 #16 on 22–29 March 1969) (#6 Canada). In Canada they also hit the charts with an earlier song "Love You So Much" (WLS #2 on 27 January 1967) (Hot 100 #61 on 25 March 1967) (#49 Canada) and the later "I Could Never Lie To You" (WLS #7 on 26 May - 2 June 1969) (Hot 100 #50 on 14 June 1969) (#38 Canada).