Roger HarveyTromobonist / arranger
Roger Harvey
Danse Boheme (Carmen - suite no.2)
Georges Bizet
Trumpet Concerto
Alexander Arutiunian
'Aragonaise' from 'Carmen'
Georges Bizet
20
Apr
2019
Roger Harvey, Tom May
Underdog, Manchester, UK
