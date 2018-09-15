Emma's Imagination
Emma's Imagination
Emma's Imagination Biography (Wikipedia)
Emma Gillespie (born in Edinburgh, Scotland), better known by her stage name Emma's Imagination, is a Scottish singer. She first came to prominence after winning the Sky 1 TV talent contest Must Be the Music. She has since been signed to Gary Barlow's music label Future Records. She has since released her debut solo album, Stand Still in January 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Emma's Imagination Tracks
The End Of The End
The Orb
The End Of The End
The End Of The End
The End Of The End
Last played on
The Story Goes On
Emma's Imagination
The Story Goes On
The Story Goes On
The Story Goes On
Last played on
Your House
Emma's Imagination
Your House
Your House
Your House
Last played on
So Young (feat. Emma's Imagination)
Drewford Alabama
So Young (feat. Emma's Imagination)
So Young (feat. Emma's Imagination)
So Young (feat. Emma's Imagination)
Performer
Last played on
Brighter Greener
Emma's Imagination
Brighter Greener
Brighter Greener
Brighter Greener
Last played on
Drive
Emma's Imagination
Drive
Drive
Drive
Last played on
Focus
Emma's Imagination
Focus
Focus
Focus
Last played on
This Day
Emma's Imagination
This Day
This Day
This Day
Performer
Last played on
Pour It Out
Emma's Imagination
Pour It Out
Pour It Out
Pour It Out
Last played on
Let You Go
Emma's Imagination
Let You Go
Let You Go
Let You Go
Last played on
This Day is Mine
Emma's Imagination
This Day is Mine
This Day is Mine
This Day is Mine
Last played on
Daisy Chain
Emma's Imagination
Daisy Chain
Daisy Chain
