Chris Cagle (born November 10, 1968) is an American former country music artist. He was first known for writing songs for David Kersh before signing to Virgin Records Nashville in 2000. Cagle made his debut on Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts with "My Love Goes On and On", the first single from his debut album Play It Loud. The album, which was certified gold in the US, also produced the Top 10 "Laredo" and "I Breathe In, I Breathe Out", his only #1 hit.

Play It Loud was followed in 2002 by Chris Cagle, released on Capitol Records Nashville. Also a gold album in the United States, it produced the Top 5 hits "What a Beautiful Day" and "Chicks Dig It". Anywhere but Here, his third album, followed in 2005 and produced the #12 hit "Miss Me Baby". A fourth studio album, titled My Life's Been a Country Song, was released in 2008, and its lead-off single, "What Kinda Gone", peaked at #3 on the country music chart in early 2008. After exiting Capitol in 2008, he signed with Bigger Picture Music Group in 2011, before retiring from music in 2015.