St. Vincent Biography (Wikipedia)
Annie Erin Clark (born September 28, 1982), known professionally as St. Vincent, is an American musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer.
After studying at Berklee College of Music for three years, St. Vincent began her music career as a member of The Polyphonic Spree. She was also a member of Sufjan Stevens's touring band, before forming her own band in 2006. Her work has received consistent praise for its distinct musical style, which blends soft rock, experimental rock, electropop, and jazz influences. Her debut album was Marry Me (2007), followed by Actor (2009), Strange Mercy (2011), St. Vincent (2014), and Masseduction (2017). She released a collaborative album with David Byrne in 2012 titled Love This Giant.
St. Vincent contributed backing vocals for Swans on their 2014 album To Be Kind. Her fourth solo album, the eponymous St. Vincent, was released that same year and was named album of the year by The Guardian, Entertainment Weekly, NME, and Slant, as well as second best album of the year by Time. The album won her a Grammy for Best Alternative Album, her first Grammy award. She was the first solo female performer in 20 years to win a Grammy in that category. In 2018, St. Vincent was included twice in NPR's "200 Greatest songs by 21st Century Women" at number 181 with "Digital Witness" and number 38 with "Cruel".
What music are you a fan of?
We asked some musicians we love about the music they love…
"David Bowie made one of his best records at 69… that's a real inspiration"
St. Vincent speaks of the motivation behind her music.
"To make a record...with lyrics that you could tattoo on your arm"
St Vincent chats to Lauren about the creative process of making her new album.
"If I had all the time in the world...I would do some experimental podcasts"
St. Vincent shares with Lauren her love of podcasts!
St. Vincent in conversation with Lauren Laverne
Listen to Lauren's interview with St. Vincent aka Annie Clark where they discuss the influences and inspiration behind the new album.
"I'd like to get up on the dance floor to this" - Toyah Willcox reviews St Vincent's latest release
Toyah sits on Steve Lamacq's Roundtable, debating St Vincent's latest track Los Ageless.
St Vincent's gift certificates
St Vincent reminisces about her mother making her gift certificates when she was little instead of Christmas presents.
St Vincent introduces her Wise Gift track
St Vincent introduces her Wise track, John Coltrane's A Love Supreme, Pt 2 Resolution.
St. Vincent in conversation with Stuart Maconie
St. Vincent, AKA Annie Clark, joins Stuart to talk about her latest tour and album.
Annie Clark and Natasha Khan talk about Kate Bush's The Sensual World
Annie Clark (St. Vincent) and Natasha Khan (Bat for Lashes) discuss The Sensual World.
St Vincent: International Women's Day
St. Vincent reveals her mixed feelings about International Women's Day.
St. Vincent Tracks
Fast Slow Disco
New York
Rattlesnake
Digital Witness
Happy Birthday, Johnny
Slow Slow Disco
Pills
Masseduction
Who
Savior (piano version)
Slow Slow Disco (piano version)
Los Ageless
Rosyln
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2015
Glastonbury: 2014
