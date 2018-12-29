Maya DiabBorn 12 November 1988
Maya Diab
1988-11-12
Maya Diab Biography (Wikipedia)
Maya Diab (Arabic: مايا دياب; born 12 November 1980) is a Lebanese pop singer, entertainer, actress and television personality. She is a former member of the Lebanese girl group The 4 Cats.
Ya Nour El Ein
Massari
Ya Nour El Ein
Ya Nour El Ein
