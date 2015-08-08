Jackie Lee CochranBorn 5 February 1934. Died 15 March 1998
Jackie Lee Cochran
1934-02-05
Jackie Lee Cochran Biography
Jackie Lee Cochran (February 5, 1934, Dalton, Georgia – March 15, 1998, Burbank, California) was an American rockabilly musician, known as Jack the Cat.
Tracks
HIP SHAKIN` MAMA
Georgia Lee Brown
FIDDLE FIT MAN
Jackie Lee Cochran Links
