Laura WrightBorn 17 June 1990
Laura Wright
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0255txz.jpg
1990-06-17
Laura Wright Biography (Wikipedia)
Laura Kathryn Wright (born 17 June 1990) is an English soprano. She is a classical-popular crossover singer who performs classical and operatic music, popular songs, musical theatre and folk songs.
Laura Wright Tracks
I Vow To Thee My Country
Laura Wright
I Vow To Thee My Country
I Vow To Thee My Country
Jerusalem
Laura Wright
Jerusalem
Jerusalem
Born Free
Laura Wright
Born Free
Born Free
Sanctus /Nimrod
Laura Wright
Sanctus /Nimrod
Sanctus /Nimrod
Chanson Boheme from Act 2 of Carmen
BBC Concert Orchestra CB Stephen Bell & Laura Wright
Chanson Boheme from Act 2 of Carmen
Chanson Boheme from Act 2 of Carmen
Performer
Benedictus
Laura Wright
Benedictus
Benedictus
Stronger As One
Laura Wright
Stronger As One
Stronger As One
Wish Me Luck As You Wave Me Goodbye (VE Day 70th Anniversary Concert - 9th May 2015)
Collabro
Wish Me Luck As You Wave Me Goodbye (VE Day 70th Anniversary Concert - 9th May 2015)
I Vow To Thee, My Country
Laura Wright
I Vow To Thee, My Country
I Vow To Thee, My Country
Nessun Dorma
Laura Wright
Nessun Dorma
Nessun Dorma
On My Own (Live in Session)
Laura Wright
On My Own (Live in Session)
On My Own (Live in Session)
Stronger As One
Laura Wright
Stronger As One
Stronger As One
Danny boy
Laura Wright
Danny boy
Danny boy
Chariots of Fire
Laura Wright
Chariots of Fire
Chariots of Fire
Race To The End
Laura Wright
Race To The End
Race To The End
(There'll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover
Laura Wright
(There'll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover
Stronger As One (an official anthem for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee)
Laura Wright
Stronger As One (an official anthem for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee)
The Rose
Laura Wright
The Rose
The Rose
The last rose of summer
Laura Wright
The last rose of summer
The last rose of summer
Scarborough Fair
Laura Wright
Scarborough Fair
Scarborough Fair
The Salley Gardens
Laura Wright
The Salley Gardens
The Salley Gardens
The Last Rose
Laura Wright
The Last Rose
The Last Rose
Past BBC Events
Christmas at Saffron Hall
Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden
2016-12-22T12:49:01
22
Dec
2016
Christmas at Saffron Hall
Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden
Shakespeare Lives
Shakespeare Lives
2016-04-23T12:49:01
23
Apr
2016
Shakespeare Lives
Shakespeare Lives
