Stanley UnwinBorn 7 June 1911. Died 12 January 2002
Stanley Unwin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1911-06-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/532b2be8-b6e7-45b5-bb42-21f2ed604016
Stanley Unwin Biography (Wikipedia)
Stanley Unwin (7 June 1911 – 12 January 2002), sometimes billed as Professor Stanley Unwin, was an English comedian, actor and comic writer.
He invented his own comic language, "Unwinese", referred to in the film Carry On Regardless (1961) as "gobbledygook". Unwinese was a corrupted form of English in which many of the words were altered in playful and humorous ways, as in its description of Elvis Presley and his contemporaries as being "wasp-waist and swivel-hippy". Unwin claimed that the inspiration came from his mother, who once told him that on the way home she had "falolloped (fallen) over" and "grazed her kneeclabbers".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stanley Unwin Tracks
Sort by
Goldyloppers And The Three Bearloaders
Stanley Unwin
Goldyloppers And The Three Bearloaders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goldyloppers And The Three Bearloaders
Last played on
Goldyloppers
Stanley Unwin
Goldyloppers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goldyloppers
Last played on
Pidey Pipeload Of Hamling
Stanley Unwin
Pidey Pipeload Of Hamling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pidey Pipeload Of Hamling
Last played on
Musee populode
Stanley Unwin
Musee populode
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Musee populode
Last played on
Classicold Musee
Stanley Unwin
Classicold Musee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Classicold Musee
Last played on
Stanley Unwin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist