Kirsty Bertarelli (born Kirsty Roper) is a songwriter, former Miss UK and wife of Ernesto Bertarelli, an Italian-born Swiss businessman who was the owner of biotech giant Serono until 2007 and winner of the America's Cup in 2003 and 2007 with his yachting syndicate Alinghi.

In the Sunday Times Rich List 2017 ranking of the wealthiest people in the UK, her husband's family were placed 6th with an estimated fortune of £11.5bn, making her Britain's richest woman. In Swiss's BILANZ magazine's ranking of the wealthiest people in Switzerland, her husband's family were placed 4th with an estimated fortune of over CHF11 billion.

Born in the United Kingdom, Kirsty spent her childhood in Stone in Staffordshire. Her family owns one of the world’s major manufacturers of ceramic products, Churchill China.

She was crowned Miss UK in 1988, giving her the right to compete in the 1988 Miss World pageant where she placed 2nd runner-up. After moving to London, she began to write music professionally and was signed on to Warner Records.