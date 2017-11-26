Jay Friedman (born April 11, 1939) is principal trombone for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Friedman joined the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in 1962. When appointed principal in 1964, he was the youngest brass player to take the first chair in a major orchestra.

Friedman has also appeared extensively as a conductor, becoming Music Director of the Symphony of Oak Park & River Forest in 1995, having served as Music Director of the River Cities Philharmonic, and Resident Conductor of the Chicago Chamber Orchestra. He has appeared as guest conductor of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Orchestra of the Italian Radio (RAI), the Malmo Symphony, the Civic Orchestra of Chicago, and the Santa Cecilia Orchestra of Rome.

Friedman has also prepared and published numerous transcriptions of orchestral and classical music for brass ensemble, most frequently trombone choir.