Nigel Shore
Nigel Shore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5327aa60-80f9-408b-a4d0-03ba217f0b67
Nigel Shore Tracks
Sort by
Concerto à due cori No 1 in B flat major, HWV 332
George Frideric Handel
Concerto à due cori No 1 in B flat major, HWV 332
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Concerto à due cori No 1 in B flat major, HWV 332
Last played on
Concerto in E major for flute, oboe d'amore and viola d'amore (2nd mvt)
Wolfram Just, Georg Philipp Telemann, Wolfgang Schulz, Nigel Shore, Kammerorchester Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach & Hartmut Haenchen
Concerto in E major for flute, oboe d'amore and viola d'amore (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
Concerto in E major for flute, oboe d'amore and viola d'amore (2nd mvt)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist