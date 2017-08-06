Darwin Todd Hobbs (born November 30, 1968) is an American gospel music singer noted for his vocal similarity to classic soul singers Luther Vandross, Freddie Jackson and Lou Rawls. In addition to his career as a gospel artist, Hobbs and his ensemble The Darwin Hobbs Choir have also performed both studio and live background vocals for artists such as Switchfoot, Jars of Clay, BeBe Winans, Marvin Winans, CeCe Winans, Michael W. Smith, T.D. Jakes, Shirley Murdock, Michael McDonald, including a duet with the one and only "disco queen" Donna Summer and countless others. Hobbs also played a small acting role in the HBO movie Boycott. His single "Everyday" appeared on the compilation album Soul Power.

In April 2008, Darwin launched a brand new blogspot entitled, Break The Silence, which is geared to providing emerging leaders with the honest tools and perspectives necessary to become successful in life and in ministry.

His plans also include recording an album for the POP genre in 2010. Production plans for this album include superstar production team of Tommy Sims (Clapton, Loggins), Eric Dawkins (Studdard, Tyrese), Drew Ramsey & Shannon Sanders (Arie, Lang).