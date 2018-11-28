Mathias RüeggBorn 12 August 1952
Mathias Rüegg
Mathias Rüegg Biography
Mathias Rüegg (born 8 December 1952 in Zurich) is a European musician, composer, and bandleader best known as founder and director of the Vienna Art Orchestra from 1977 to 2010.
Reflections on Idylle
Erik Satie
Reflections on Idylle
Reflections on Idylle
Reflections on Idylle
Erik Satie
Reflections on Idylle
Reflections on Idylle
