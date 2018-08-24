Roman StatkowskiBorn 24 December 1859. Died 12 November 1925
Roman Statkowski
1859-12-24
Roman Statkowski Biography (Wikipedia)
Roman Statkowski (24 December 1859 – 12 November 1925) was a Polish composer, most notable for his operas and chamber music.
Roman Statkowski Tracks
Alla cracovienne in D Major, Op. 7
