Elvis Depressedly are an American experimental pop duo from Asheville, North Carolina. The band consists of Coma Cinema frontman Mathew Lee Cothran and multi-instrumentalist Delaney Mills. They have released eight records and a handful of EPs. Their final release is scheduled for early 2019.

Their music has been described as “evoking [...] childhood nights fraught with existential dread” and has been likened to the earlier music of Ariel Pink and Elliott Smith.