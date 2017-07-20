Elvis Depressedly
Elvis Depressedly
Elvis Depressedly Biography (Wikipedia)
Elvis Depressedly are an American experimental pop duo from Asheville, North Carolina. The band consists of Coma Cinema frontman Mathew Lee Cothran and multi-instrumentalist Delaney Mills. They have released eight records and a handful of EPs. Their final release is scheduled for early 2019.
Their music has been described as “evoking [...] childhood nights fraught with existential dread” and has been likened to the earlier music of Ariel Pink and Elliott Smith.
Weird Honey
Thinning Out
Wastes of Time
New Alhambra
