Hassan Jahangir (Urdu: حسن جہانگیر‬‎) (born 1 July 1962) is a Pakistani pop singer. He gained fame in the 1980s with hit singles such as "Hawa Hawa", "Hato Bacho", and "Shadi Na Karna Yaron". He released his first single "Imran Khan is a Superman" in 1982 and went on to release his one and only internationally famous album Hawa Hawa. It sold approximately 15 million copies in India. His music was acclaimed in South Asia, most notably Pakistan and India.

In 2011, with a fresh twist to a Bengali folk song Dol Dol Doloni, he came back into Pakistani music after absent of a long period. Bollywood Mubarakan released in 2017, is also a redecorated of the Pakistani song “Hawa Hawa” written by Rehan Azmi and sung by Hassan Jahangir in 1980s.