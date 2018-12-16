Meaghan Smith is a Canadian singer-songwriter, musician, and visual artist. Her independently produced début album, The Cricket's Orchestra, was released by Warner Music Canada-Sire Records in 2009. That same year, Smith also received attention for contributing a cover of the Pixies song "Here Comes Your Man" to the soundtrack of the film (500) Days of Summer. The recording featured Smith playing an Omnichord.

Smith has been acclaimed for her Christmas concerts, which feature interpretations of traditional carols as well as the songwriter's own popular yuletide composition, "It Snowed". In recent years, Smith has performed her songs with Canadian orchestras, including the Regina Symphony Orchestra, Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra and Symphony Nova Scotia. At these shows and almost all others, Smith is joined onstage by accompanist and husband, Jason Mingo.

At the 2011 Juno Awards, Smith won in the Best New Artist category. Her most recent album, Have A Heart, was released on April 22, 2014. The video for the album's lead single won Video of the Year at the 2015 East Coast Music Awards.