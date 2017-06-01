Dr. Strangely StrangeFormed 1967
Dr. Strangely Strange
1967
Dr. Strangely Strange Biography (Wikipedia)
Dr. Strangely Strange were an experimental Irish folk group, formed in Dublin in 1967 by Tim Booth (born 6 September 1943, County Kildare, Ireland), vocals and guitar, and Ivan Pawle (born 17 August 1943, England) bass and keyboards.
Strangely Strange but Oddly Normal
Donnybrook Fair
Horse Of A Different Hue
Jove was at Home
Kilmanoyadd Stomp
Sign On My Mind
dark haired lady
