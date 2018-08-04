Pete ThomasDrummer. Born 9 August 1954
1954-08-09
Peter Michael Thomas (born 9 August 1954) is an English rock drummer best known for his collaboration with singer Elvis Costello, both as a member of his band "The Attractions", and with Costello as a solo artist. Besides his lengthy career as a studio musician and touring drummer, he has been a member of the band Squeeze during the 1990s and as a member of the supergroup Works Progress Administration during the early 2000s.
Tom Waits has referred to him as "one of the best rock drummers alive".
Tramp The Dirt Down
Mitchell Froom
Tramp The Dirt Down
Tramp The Dirt Down
Alexei Sayle's Stuff Open Titles: Muz:"The Wanderer"
Simon Brint
Alexei Sayle's Stuff Open Titles: Muz:"The Wanderer"
Alexei Sayle's Stuff Open Titles: Muz:"The Wanderer"
Playboy On The Town
Pete Thomas
Playboy On The Town
Playboy On The Town
Who's Gonna Help Brother Get Further
Elvis Costello
Who's Gonna Help Brother Get Further
Who's Gonna Help Brother Get Further
The River In Reverse
Elvis Costello
The River In Reverse
The River In Reverse
Harlem Nocturne
Pete Thomas
Harlem Nocturne
Harlem Nocturne
