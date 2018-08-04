Peter Michael Thomas (born 9 August 1954) is an English rock drummer best known for his collaboration with singer Elvis Costello, both as a member of his band "The Attractions", and with Costello as a solo artist. Besides his lengthy career as a studio musician and touring drummer, he has been a member of the band Squeeze during the 1990s and as a member of the supergroup Works Progress Administration during the early 2000s.

Tom Waits has referred to him as "one of the best rock drummers alive".