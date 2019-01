Kalyanji–Anandji are an Indian composer duo from Gujarat: Kalyanji Virji Shah (30 June 1928 - 24 August 2000) and his brother Anandji Virji Shah (born 2 March 1933). The duo are known for their work on Hindi film soundtracks, with many evergreen songs being composed by them.

Some of their best-known works are Don, Bairaag, Saraswatichandra, Qurbani, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Laawaris (film), Tridev, Safar, etc. They won the 1975 Filmfare Award for Best Music Director for Kora Kagaz.