Little EvaBorn 29 June 1943. Died 10 April 2003
Little Eva
1943-06-29
Little Eva Biography
Eva Narcissus Boyd (June 29, 1943 – April 10, 2003), known by the stage name of Little Eva, was an American pop singer. Although some sources claim that her stage name was inspired by a character from the novel Uncle Tom's Cabin, she stated in an interview that she was named after her aunt, which prompted her family to call her "Little Eva."
Little Eva Tracks
The Loco-Motion
Little Eva
The Loco-Motion
The Loco-Motion
I Wish You a Merry Christmas
Big Dee Irwin
I Wish You a Merry Christmas
I Wish You a Merry Christmas
Stand By Me
Little Eva
Stand By Me
Stand By Me
Swinging On A Star
Big Dee Irwin
Swinging On A Star
Swinging On A Star
Let's Turkey Trot
Little Eva
Let's Turkey Trot
Let's Turkey Trot
Locomotion
Little Eva
Locomotion
Locomotion
Mama Said
Little Eva
Mama Said
Mama Said
