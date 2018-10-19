Jeffrey Haynes (born December 28, 1977), better known by his stage name Mr. Lif, is an American hip hop artist from Boston, Massachusetts. Often noted for his political lyrics, he has released two studio albums on Definitive Jux and one on Bloodbot Tactical Enterprises. Mr. Lif is also a member of the hip hop group The Perceptionists with long-time friends and collaborators Akrobatik and DJ Fakts One.