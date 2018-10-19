Mr. LifBorn 28 December 1977
Mr. Lif
1977-12-28
Mr. Lif Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeffrey Haynes (born December 28, 1977), better known by his stage name Mr. Lif, is an American hip hop artist from Boston, Massachusetts. Often noted for his political lyrics, he has released two studio albums on Definitive Jux and one on Bloodbot Tactical Enterprises. Mr. Lif is also a member of the hip hop group The Perceptionists with long-time friends and collaborators Akrobatik and DJ Fakts One.
Mr. Lif Tracks
A World Without Music
L’Orange
Let Go (feat. Selina Carrera)
Mr. Lif
Ghetto Matrix (feat. Mr. Lif)
Thievery Corporation
There's An Art To Sleeping (BONUS)
L’Orange
Twenty Fifty Three (feat. Mr. Lif)
L’Orange
World Renown (Dan The Automator Mix)
Mr. Lif
Let Go (feat. Selina Carrera)
Mr. Lif
World Renown (feat. Del The Funky Homosapien)
Mr. Lif
Mr. Lif
Brothaz
Mr. Lif
The Sun
Mr. Lif
