Akhtar Chanal Zehri is a famous Pakistani balochi folk singer. He is famous for his singing in Coke Studio season 4.

In 1964, Akhtar Chanal started taking formal singing lessons from an music Ustad. In 1973 he brought regional folk to national attention after he was discovered by the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC)'s Balochi Radio Station, and in 1974 Chanal’s music became popular nationwide when his song Deer Deer was first aired live on national TV. Since then Akhtar Chanal has traveled all over the world, including the United States, the Netherlands and Europe for tours. In 1998 he was also awarded the Pride of Performance by Government of Pakistan.