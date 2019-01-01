Yarah Bravo is a singer–songwriter, producer, rapper, poet and activist. Bravo was born to a Chilean mother and a Brazilian father, who came to Sweden as political refugees. She is from a multiracial background of indigenous and Afro-Latin descent. She sings and raps in English, Swedish and Spanish. She is most known for the song Bluebird and her EP Love Is The Movement. Bravo was one of the MC's of the group One Self. They released an album titled Children of Possibility on the record label Ninja Tune in 2005.