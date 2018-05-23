Boris ChristoffBulgarian bass. Born 18 May 1914. Died 28 June 1993
Boris Christoff
1914-05-18
Boris Christoff Biography (Wikipedia)
Boris Christoff (Bulgarian: Борис Кирилов Христов, Boris Kirilov Hristov,; 18 May 1914 – 28 June 1993) was a Bulgarian opera singer, widely considered one of the greatest basses of the 20th century.
Boris Christoff Tracks
"Ella giamai m'amò .. Dormirò sol nel manto mio regal" from Don Carlos (1867)
Giuseppe Verdi
"Ella giamai m'amò .. Dormirò sol nel manto mio regal" from Don Carlos (1867)
"Ella giamai m'amò .. Dormirò sol nel manto mio regal" from Don Carlos (1867)
Gremin's Aria
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Gremin's Aria
Gremin's Aria
Song of the Flea
Modest Mussorgsky
Song of the Flea
Song of the Flea
The Nursery (In the corner; The cockchafer; Going to sleep)
Modest Mussorgsky
The Nursery (In the corner; The cockchafer; Going to sleep)
The Nursery (In the corner; The cockchafer; Going to sleep)
Gde Ti, Zvezdochka? (where Art Thou, Little Star?)
Modest Petrovich Musorgsky, Alexandre Labinsky & Boris Christoff
Gde Ti, Zvezdochka? (where Art Thou, Little Star?)
Gde Ti, Zvezdochka? (where Art Thou, Little Star?)
Boris Godunov - Prologue
Modest Petrovich Musorgsky, Boris Christoff, Ana Alexeyeva, John Lanigan, Sofia National Opera Chorus, Paris Conservatoire Concert Society Orch & André Cluytens
Boris Godunov - Prologue
Boris Godunov - Prologue
Molitva [prayer]
Modest Petrovich Musorgsky, Alexandre Labinsky & Boris Christoff
Molitva [prayer]
Molitva [prayer]
Lullaby / Cradle Song
Modest Petrovich Musorgsky, Alexandre Labinsky & Boris Christoff
Lullaby / Cradle Song
Lullaby / Cradle Song
Po Gribi [gathering Mushrooms]
Modest Petrovich Musorgsky, Alexandre Labinsky & Boris Christoff
Po Gribi [gathering Mushrooms]
Po Gribi [gathering Mushrooms]
Liturgia Domestica Op 79
Alexander Gretchaninov
Liturgia Domestica Op 79
Liturgia Domestica Op 79
Mephistopheles' Song of the Flea
Modest Mussorgsky
Mephistopheles' Song of the Flea
Mephistopheles' Song of the Flea
Kolibel'naya pesnya (Lullaby)
Modest Mussorgsky
Kolibel'naya pesnya (Lullaby)
Kolibel'naya pesnya (Lullaby)
Song of the Flea
Modest Mussorgsky
Song of the Flea
Song of the Flea
Death of Boris, Boris Godunov
Boris Christoff
Death of Boris, Boris Godunov
Death of Boris, Boris Godunov
Song of the Volga Boatmen
Boris Christoff
Song of the Volga Boatmen
Song of the Volga Boatmen
Along the Petersky
Trad, Boris Christoff & Feodor Potorjinsky Russian Choir
Along the Petersky
Along the Petersky
Faust: Le veau d'or
Charles‐François Gounod
Faust: Le veau d'or
Faust: Le veau d'or
Eugene Onegin: Prince Gremin's Aria
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Eugene Onegin: Prince Gremin's Aria
Eugene Onegin: Prince Gremin's Aria
Ella giammai m'amo
Giuseppe Verdi
Ella giammai m'amo
Ella giammai m'amo
Past BBC Events
Proms 1973: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
1973-09-06T11:58:40
6
Sep
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 03
Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
1971-07-26T11:58:40
26
Jul
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 03
Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
