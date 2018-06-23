Billy HigginsUS jazz drummer. Born 11 October 1936. Died 3 May 2001
Billy Higgins (October 11, 1936 – May 3, 2001) was an American jazz drummer. He played mainly free jazz and hard bop.
Passport
Charlie Parker
Passport
Passport
African Market Place
Abdullah Ibrahim
African Market Place
African Market Place
Bird Food
Ornette Coleman
Bird Food
Bird Food
The Sphinx
Ornette Coleman
The Sphinx
The Sphinx
