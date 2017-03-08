Delia DerbyshireBorn 5 May 1937. Died 3 July 2001
Delia Derbyshire
1937-05-05
Delia Derbyshire Biography (Wikipedia)
Delia Ann Derbyshire (5 May 1937 – 3 July 2001) was an English musician and composer of electronic music. She is best known for her pioneering work with the BBC Radiophonic Workshop during the 1960s, particularly her popular electronic arrangement of the theme music to the British science-fiction television series Doctor Who. She has been referred to as "the unsung heroine of British electronic music."
Delia Derbyshire Tracks
The Delian Mode
The Delian Mode
Air
Air
Planetarium
Delia Derbyshire
Planetarium
Planetarium
Ziwzih Ziwzih
Delia Derbyshire
Ziwzih Ziwzih
Ziwzih Ziwzih
Doctor Who
The BBC Radiophonic Workshop
Doctor Who
Doctor Who
Lure of the Space Goddess
Delia Derbyshire
Lure of the Space Goddess
Lure of the Space Goddess
Electrostings
Delia Derbyshire
Electrostings
Electrostings
The Delian Mode
The Delian Mode
Dance From Noah (Stereo Mix)
Delia Derbyshire
Dance From Noah (Stereo Mix)
Ziwzih Ziwzih OO-OO-OO
Delia Derbyshire
Ziwzih Ziwzih OO-OO-OO
Ziwzih Ziwzih OO-OO-OO
Time to Go
Delia Derbyshire
Time to Go
Time to Go
Towards Tomorrow
Delia Derbyshire
Towards Tomorrow
Towards Tomorrow
Air
Air
Mattachin
Mattachin
Moogies Bloogies
Delia Derbyshire
Moogies Bloogies
Moogies Bloogies
Happy Birthday
Delia Derbyshire
Happy Birthday
Time on our hands
Delia Derbyshire
Time on our hands
Time on our hands
Air
Air
The Delian Mode
The Delian Mode
Mattachin
Mattachin
Wolves & Sheep
The Radiophonic Workshop & Delia Derbyshire
Wolves & Sheep
Wolves & Sheep
I Decoded You (Moogies Bloogies Part 2)
Anthony Newley
I Decoded You (Moogies Bloogies Part 2)
I Decoded You (Moogies Bloogies Part 2)
Know Your Car (Get Out and Get Under)
Delia Derbyshire
Know Your Car (Get Out and Get Under)
Know Your Car (Get Out and Get Under)
Delian Mode
Delia Derbyshire
Delian Mode
Delian Mode
Rorate Caeli (Amor Dei)
Delia Derbyshire
Rorate Caeli (Amor Dei)
Rorate Caeli (Amor Dei)
Blue Veils & Golden Sands
Delia Derbyshire
Blue Veils & Golden Sands
Blue Veils & Golden Sands
Radio Newsreel
Delia Derbyshire
Radio Newsreel
Radio Newsreel
Mattachin
Mattachin
Delia's Psychedelian Waltz
Delia Derbyshire
Delia's Psychedelian Waltz
Delia's Psychedelian Waltz
The Afterlife
Delia Derbyshire
The Afterlife
The Afterlife
Evenings Of Certain Lives
Delia Derbyshire
Evenings Of Certain Lives
Evenings Of Certain Lives
Delia's Theme
Delia Derbyshire
Delia's Theme
Delia's Theme
Amor Dei
Delia Derbyshire
Amor Dei
Amor Dei
Way Out
Delia Derbyshire
Way Out
Way Out
The Dreams
Delia Derbyshire
The Dreams
The Dreams
Door To Door
Delia Derbyshire
Door To Door
Door To Door
Science And Health
Delia Derbyshire
Science And Health
Science And Health
Air - from Suite no. 3 in D major BWV.1068
Johann Sebastian Bach
Air - from Suite no. 3 in D major BWV.1068
Air - from Suite no. 3 in D major BWV.1068
Happy Birthday
Patty Hill Mildred J. Hill & Delia Derbyshire
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday
