The Hoosiers are an English pop rock band formed in Indianapolis, Indiana, in 2003 and relocated to Yatton, Somerset. The band consists of members Irwin Sparkes (lead vocals, lead guitar) and John Mann (drums, percussion, vocals).

Their first single "Worried About Ray" reached number 5 on the UK Singles Chart in July 2007. In October 2007, they released their debut album The Trick to Life, which reached number 1 in the album charts. The band released their second top ten album The Illusion of Safety on 16 August 2010 and was preceded by the lead single "Choices" which was released on 1 August 2010, it reached the UK Top 20.

In July 2015, bassist Martin Skarendahl left the band in what was described by the remaining members as "one of the most amicable decisions in music history".