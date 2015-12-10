Marie‐Auguste DurandBorn 18 July 1830. Died 31 May 1909
Marie‐Auguste Durand
1830-07-18
Marie‐Auguste Durand Biography (Wikipedia)
Marie-Auguste Massacrié-Durand (18 July 1830 – 31 May 1909) was a French organist, publisher, and composer of classical music.
Waltz No 1 in E flat major, Op 83
