Mark Lubbock
Born 1898. Died 1986
Mark Lubbock
1898
Mark Lubbock Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Hugh Lubbock (1898–1986) was a British conductor and composer, especially of light music.
Mark Lubbock Tracks
Polka Dots
Polka Dots
Polka Dots
