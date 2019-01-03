BC CamplightManchester Singer/Songwriter
BC Camplight Biography (Wikipedia)
BC Camplight (formerly B.C. Camplight) is the stage name of American songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Brian Christinzio.
His 2005 album Hide, Run Away was released by One Little Indian and featured Cynthia G. Mason on vocals. Camplight's follow up, Blink of a Nihilist, was released in 2007. The third album came out in January 2015 on Bella Union. Christinzio's later lyrics regularly explore his personal life and self-destructive tendencies, including struggles with depression and alcohol.
BC Camplight Performances & Interviews
BC Camplight Tracks
I'm In A Weird Place Now
BC Camplight
I'm In A Weird Place Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ndcfv.jpglink
I'm In A Weird Place Now
Last played on
Grim Cinema (6 Music Session, 3 Jan 2013)
BC Camplight
Grim Cinema (6 Music Session, 3 Jan 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g75vn.jpglink
How To Die In The North (6 Music Session, 3 Jan 2013)
BC Camplight
How To Die In The North (6 Music Session, 3 Jan 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g75vn.jpglink
Thieves In Antrigua (6 Music Session, 3 Jan 2013)
BC Camplight
Thieves In Antrigua (6 Music Session, 3 Jan 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g75vn.jpglink
Atom Bomb (6 Music Session, 3 Jan 2013)
BC Camplight
Atom Bomb (6 Music Session, 3 Jan 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g75vn.jpglink
I'm Desperate
BC Camplight
I'm Desperate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g6p39.jpglink
I'm Desperate
Last played on
I'm In A Weird Place Now (6 Music Session, 26 Sep 2018)
BC Camplight
I'm In A Weird Place Now (6 Music Session, 26 Sep 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g75vn.jpglink
Just Because I Love You (6 Music session 5th Dec 2018)
BC Camplight
Just Because I Love You (6 Music session 5th Dec 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g75vn.jpglink
Just Because I Love You (6 Music session 5th Dec 2018)
Last played on
Fire In England
BC Camplight
Fire In England
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g75vn.jpglink
Fire In England
Last played on
Hell Or Pennsylvania
BC Camplight
Hell Or Pennsylvania
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g75vn.jpglink
Hell Or Pennsylvania
Last played on
Am I Dead Yet?
BC Camplight
Am I Dead Yet?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g75vn.jpglink
Am I Dead Yet?
Last played on
Deportation Blues
BC Camplight
Deportation Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g75vn.jpglink
Deportation Blues
Last played on
Midnight Ease
BC Camplight
Midnight Ease
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g75vn.jpglink
Midnight Ease
Last played on
When I Think Of My Dog
BC Camplight
When I Think Of My Dog
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g75vn.jpglink
When I Think Of My Dog
Last played on
Upcoming Events
20
Jan
2019
BC Camplight
Lancaster Library, Blackpool, UK
12
Feb
2019
BC Camplight, White Denim
O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol, UK
13
Feb
2019
BC Camplight, White Denim
O2 Institute Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
15
Feb
2019
BC Camplight, White Denim
Albert Hall, Manchester, UK
16
Feb
2019
BC Camplight, White Denim
Northumbria Institute, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
