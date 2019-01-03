BC Camplight (formerly B.C. Camplight) is the stage name of American songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Brian Christinzio.

His 2005 album Hide, Run Away was released by One Little Indian and featured Cynthia G. Mason on vocals. Camplight's follow up, Blink of a Nihilist, was released in 2007. The third album came out in January 2015 on Bella Union. Christinzio's later lyrics regularly explore his personal life and self-destructive tendencies, including struggles with depression and alcohol.