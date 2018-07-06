Roswell RuddBorn 17 November 1935. Died 21 December 2017
Roswell Rudd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgp0.jpg
1935-11-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/52f469ef-3992-4b0f-9560-c9982d98c146
Roswell Rudd Biography (Wikipedia)
Roswell Hopkins Rudd Jr. (November 17, 1935 – December 21, 2017) was an American jazz trombonist and composer.
Although skilled in a variety of genres of jazz (including Dixieland, which he performed while in college) and other genres of music, he was known primarily for his work in free and avant-garde jazz. Beginning in 1962 Rudd worked extensively with saxophonist Archie Shepp.
Roswell Rudd Tracks
C-Etait Dans la Nuit
Roswell Rudd
C-Etait Dans la Nuit
C-Etait Dans la Nuit
Jackie-ing
Thelonious Monk
Jackie-ing
Jackie-ing
Goodbye Porkpie Hat
Roswell Rudd
Goodbye Porkpie Hat
Goodbye Porkpie Hat
Song For Che
Don Cherry, Gato Barbieri, Howard Johnson, Paul Motian, Roswell Rudd, Charlie Haden, Charlie Haden, Sam Brown, Dewey Redman, Perry Robinson, Michael Mantler, Andrew Cyrille, Robert Northern & Carla Bley
Song For Che
Song For Che
Feeling Good
Roswell Rudd
Feeling Good
Feeling Good
