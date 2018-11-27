Secret Machines are a three-piece American alternative rock band, originally from Dallas, Texas, before moving to New York City. They describe themselves as space rock.

The original lineup consisted of two brothers, Brandon (vocals, bass guitar and keyboards) and Benjamin Curtis (guitar and backing vocals), and Josh Garza (drums). In March 2007, Benjamin left the band, and was replaced by Phil Karnats.

Brandon has been a touring member of the band Interpol since 2010.