Skúli Sverrisson (born 23 October 1966) is an Icelandic composer and bass guitarist.

He has worked with musicians Wadada Leo Smith, Derek Bailey, Lou Reed, Jon Hassel, David Sylvian, Arto Lindsay, and composers Ryuichi Sakamoto, Jóhann Jóhannsson, and Hildur Guðnadóttir. He is known for his work as artistic director for Ólöf Arnalds, recordings with Blonde Redhead, and as musical director for Laurie Anderson.

Sverrisson released duo albums with Anthony Burr, Oskar Gudjonsson, and Hilmar Jensson. He has been a member of Pachora, Alas No Axis, the Allan Holdsworth group, and the Ben Monder group. His solo works include Seremonie in 1997 and Sería in 2006. Seria was chosen Best Album of the Year by the Icelandic Music Awards. Sverrisson plays dobro, double bass, and charango, in addition to bass guitar.

He has composed music for the Icelandic Dance Company (Open Source), the National Theatre of Iceland (Volva), and films and installations such as Welcome and Music for Furniture with Olafur Thordason, Spatial Meditation with Claudia Hill, and When it was Blue with filmmaker Jennifer Reeves.