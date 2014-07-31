Philip ToddBrass player
Philip Todd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/52f0b1e2-e6ff-4cb2-b89d-e29041506938
Philip Todd Tracks
Sort by
COMHLA RUIT-SA
Philip Todd
COMHLA RUIT-SA
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
COMHLA RUIT-SA
Last played on
An Gaidheal A'fagail A Dhutcha
Philip Todd
An Gaidheal A'fagail A Dhutcha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Gaidheal A'fagail A Dhutcha
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1962: Prom 04
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed9fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1962-07-25T11:44:36
25
Jul
1962
Proms 1962: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist