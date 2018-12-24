Richard DurrantBorn 2 November 1962
Richard Durrant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962-11-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/52ee642f-cd33-4cdb-8831-06977e36680a
Richard Durrant Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Durrant, Dip RCM, ARCM, FLCM (born Brighton, Sussex, 2 November 1962) is an English guitarist and composer. He studied guitar, cello, and composition at the Royal College of Music in London between 1981 and 1986. Since his debut at the Purcell Room, London in July 1986 Richard Durrant has gained an international reputation as one of the great guitarists of his generation. He has pursued both performance and composition in an unconventional career that has avoided categorisation and he has built a faithful, ever expanding audience who warm to his unpretentious manner and natural skills of communication. He is the only known guitar virtuoso who performs standing up.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard Durrant Performances & Interviews
Richard Durrant Tracks
Sort by
Winter Danza (including Good King Wenceslas)
Richard Durrant
Winter Danza (including Good King Wenceslas)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Emmanuel/Gloria
Richard Durrant
Emmanuel/Gloria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Emmanuel/Gloria
Last played on
Love On A Farmboy's Wages
Richard Durrant
Love On A Farmboy's Wages
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love On A Farmboy's Wages
Last played on
Winer Danza
Richard Durrant
Winer Danza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Winer Danza
Last played on
The Walrus Tree
Richard Durrant
The Walrus Tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Walrus Tree
Last played on
La Balada Del Indio
Ismael Ledesma
La Balada Del Indio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Balada Del Indio
Last played on
Kenneth the Hedge
Richard Durrant
Kenneth the Hedge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kenneth the Hedge
Last played on
The Deep Dark Woods
Richard Durrant
The Deep Dark Woods
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Deep Dark Woods
Last played on
To Be A Minstrel
Richard Durrant
To Be A Minstrel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To Be A Minstrel
Last played on
Under Downham
Richard Durrant
Under Downham
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Under Downham
Last played on
Sorton's Hornpipe (Jacky Tarr)
Richard Durrant
Sorton's Hornpipe (Jacky Tarr)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sorton's Hornpipe (Jacky Tarr)
Last played on
Sorton's Hornpipe
Richard Durrant
Sorton's Hornpipe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sorton's Hornpipe
Last played on
Kenneth the Hedge - 2018
Richard Durrant
Kenneth the Hedge - 2018
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kenneth the Hedge - 2018
Last played on
Girl At The Airport
Richard Durrant
Girl At The Airport
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girl At The Airport
Gravity Bikes
Richard Durrant
Gravity Bikes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gravity Bikes
Electric Counterpoint
Richard Durrant
Electric Counterpoint
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Electric Counterpoint
Wilbury Summer
Richard Durrant
Wilbury Summer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wilbury Summer
Morris Dreams
Richard Durrant
Morris Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morris Dreams
Una limosna por el amor de Dios
Agustín Barrios Mangoré
Una limosna por el amor de Dios
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Una limosna por el amor de Dios
Last played on
Bog Oak Bourée
Richard Durrant
Bog Oak Bourée
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bog Oak Bourée
Performer
Last played on
Bough's Allemande
Richard Durrant
Bough's Allemande
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bough's Allemande
Last played on
JS BIKE
Richard Durrant
JS BIKE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
JS BIKE
Last played on
Bog Oak Bouree
Richard Durrant
Bog Oak Bouree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bog Oak Bouree
Last played on
My Lady Jane
Richard Durrant
My Lady Jane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Lady Jane
Last played on
A Coventry Lullaby
Richard Durrant
A Coventry Lullaby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Coventry Lullaby
Last played on
Danza
Richard Durrant
Danza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Danza
Last played on
All the animals
Richard Durrant
All the animals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All the animals
Last played on
Amazonas
Ismael Ledesma
Amazonas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amazonas
Last played on
What Child Is This?
Richard Durrant
What Child Is This?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Child Is This?
Performer
Last played on
Guarania Para Shoreham
Ismael Ledesma
Guarania Para Shoreham
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Guarania Para Shoreham
Last played on
The Sky Boat / Minuet
Richard Durrant
The Sky Boat / Minuet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sky Boat / Minuet
Last played on
Chanson De Matin
Richard Durrant
Chanson De Matin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chanson De Matin
Last played on
Greyfriars Strathspey
Ismael Ledesma
Greyfriars Strathspey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Greyfriars Strathspey
Last played on
2 Minuets from First Cello Suite in G
Johann Sebastian Bach
2 Minuets from First Cello Suite in G
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
2 Minuets from First Cello Suite in G
Last played on
La Balada del Indio
Richard Durrant & Ismael Ledesma & Richard Durrant & Ismael Ledesma
La Balada del Indio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Balada del Indio
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Florinda
Richard Durrant
Florinda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Florinda
Last played on
Jha Che Valle
Richard Durrant
Jha Che Valle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jha Che Valle
Last played on
Le Divin Ukelele
Richard Durrant
Le Divin Ukelele
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Divin Ukelele
Last played on
Fairytale Of New York
Richard Durrant
Fairytale Of New York
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fairytale Of New York
Last played on
Richard Durrant Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist