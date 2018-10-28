The Real Group
1984
The Real Group Biography (Wikipedia)
The Real Group is an a cappella group from Sweden. Members are Emma Nilsdotter, Lisa Östergren, Anders Edenroth, Morten Vinther Sørensen, and Jānis Strazdiņš. The group's members compose and arrange most of their songs. They sing in English and Swedish and cite American vocalist Bobby McFerrin as an inspiration.
Variations on Symphony No 40 in G minor (arr. Edenroth/Bexelius)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
It don't mean a thing
Duke Ellington
Santa Baby
The Real Group
Sommarpsalm
Traditional Swedish & The Real Group
Chili Con Carne
The Real Group
Harlig ar jorden (feat. The Real Group)
Eric Ericson
Pass Me The Jazz (feat. The Real Group)
Anders Edenroth
Lift Me Up
The Real Group
