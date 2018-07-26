Alexandrina PendatchanskaBorn 24 September 1970
Alexandrina Pendatchanska
1970-09-24
Alexandrina Pendatchanska (sometimes written as Alexandrina Pendachanska) (Bulgarian: Александрина Пендачанска) (born 24 September 1970) is a Bulgarian operatic soprano. Increasingly, she is known professionally as Alex Penda.
Don Giovanni (Act 2, Scene 16)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni (Act 2, Scene 16)
Don Giovanni (Act 2, Scene 16)
Vorrei punirti indegno (La finta giardiniera)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Vorrei punirti indegno (La finta giardiniera)
Vorrei punirti indegno (La finta giardiniera)
