Charles StrouseBorn 7 June 1928
Charles Strouse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1928-06-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/52eb3f6f-9601-4690-a336-536688082652
Charles Strouse Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Strouse (born June 7, 1928) is an American composer and lyricist best known for writing the music to such Broadway musicals as Bye Bye Birdie and Annie.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charles Strouse Tracks
Sort by
Another Life (Dance a little Closer)
Charles Strouse
Another Life (Dance a little Closer)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Another Life (Dance a little Closer)
Last played on
BONNIE & CLYDE (1967): Have You Heard of Bonnie & Clyde?
Charles Strouse
BONNIE & CLYDE (1967): Have You Heard of Bonnie & Clyde?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BONNIE & CLYDE (1967): Have You Heard of Bonnie & Clyde?
Last played on
Tomorrow (feat. Martin Charnin)
Charles Strouse
Tomorrow (feat. Martin Charnin)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tomorrow (feat. Martin Charnin)
Last played on
Put on a Happy Face (feat. Lee Adams)
Charles Strouse
Put on a Happy Face (feat. Lee Adams)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Put on a Happy Face (feat. Lee Adams)
Last played on
You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile
Charles Strouse
You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile
Last played on
You're Never Fully Dressed Without A Smile
Charles Strouse
You're Never Fully Dressed Without A Smile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Think I'm Gonna Like It Here
Charles Strouse
I Think I'm Gonna Like It Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gyvh2.jpglink
I Think I'm Gonna Like It Here
Last played on
Charles Strouse Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist