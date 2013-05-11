Marion Rung (born December 7, 1945 in Helsinki) is a Finnish pop singer. She is known for having represented Finland in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1962 and 1973. Her 1962 Eurovision song placed 7th and in 1973, she managed to bring Finland's second best result in the contest until 2006. She also won the Grand Prix of the Sopot International Song Festival in 1974 and the Intervision Song Contest 1980 with "Where is the Love."

Rung started her career in 1961. Her most famous schlagers include "Tipi-tii", "El Bimbo" and "Eviva Espanja." In the 1970s, she also became well known in Germany. She continues her career, and in 2000, she was one fourth of the Leidit lavalla line-up with Katri Helena, Paula Koivuniemi, and Lea Laven.

In 1974 and in 1980 she won the Sopot International Song Festival.

Rung is of Russian Jewish origin.

Rung is shown on a stamp.