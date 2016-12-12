Baby's Gang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/52e5cc26-6a88-46b5-8d27-b7431bffee7e
Baby's Gang Biography (Wikipedia)
Baby's Gang was an Italian musical project, best known for their 1983 hit single "Happy Song".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Baby's Gang Tracks
Sort by
Happy Song (feat. Boney M.)
Baby's Gang
Happy Song (feat. Boney M.)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsdh.jpglink
Happy Song (feat. Boney M.)
Last played on
Baby's Gang Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist