Paul YoungSad Café, Mike + The Mechanics. Born 17 June 1947. Died 15 July 2000
Paul Young
1947-06-17
Paul Young Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Young (17 June 1947 – 15 July 2000) was a British singer and songwriter. He achieved success in the bands Sad Café and Mike + The Mechanics.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
